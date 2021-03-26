Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, March 26, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..periods of rain ending early this morning then cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 40 gusting to 60 early this morning then west 20 gusting to 40 near noon. High 10. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..cloudy. Low plus 2.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13. UV index 6 or high.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Monday..sunny. High 9.

Tuesday..sunny. High 16

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 8.



.