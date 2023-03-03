Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, March 3, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..becoming cloudy this morning. Rain or snow at times heavy beginning this afternoon. Rainfall amount 10 to 15 mm except snowfall amount 5 cm over northern sections. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..rain or snow at times heavy changing to snow at times heavy overnight. Local blowing snow. Rainfall amount 10 to 15 mm except snowfall amount 5 cm over northern sections. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low zero.

Saturday..clearing in the morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming southwest 20 early in the afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 5 or moderate.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High 6.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Monday..periods of rain. High 7.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low plus 1.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.