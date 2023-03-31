Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, March 31, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. Periods of rain beginning early this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 late this morning. High 12. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..periods of rain ending before morning then partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming south 20 gusting to 60 this evening. Low 9.

Saturday..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. A few showers beginning near noon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 80 becoming west 50 gusting to 80 late in the morning. High 9. UV index 4 or moderate.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Sunday..sunny. High 9.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Tuesday..cloudy. High 11.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9.