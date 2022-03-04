Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, March 4, 2022
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 3 C. Wind chill -13 C this morning.
Tonight..a few clouds. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h overnight. Low -4 C. Wind chill -9 C overnight.
Saturday..mainly sunny. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 10 C.
Saturday night...showers. Low 8 C.
Sunday..periods of rain. High of 19 C.
Sunday night..periods of snow. Low of 0 C.
Monday...periods of snow. High of 0 C.
Monday night..cloudy periods. Low -6 C.
Tuesday...a mix of sun and cloud. High 4 C.
Tuesday night...cloudy periods. Low -3 C.
Wednesday...a mix of sun and cloud. High 6 C.
Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low -1 C.
Thursday...cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 4 C.