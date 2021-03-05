iHeartRadio
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, March 5, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..Sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 13 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..Clear. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 12 overnight.

Saturday..Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High plus 2.

Sunday..Sunny. High plus 3.

Monday..Sunny. High 17.

Tuesday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

