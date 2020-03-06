Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, March 6, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..mainly cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of flurries. Wind becoming north 40 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High 3C.
Tonight..mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Clearing near midnight. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light overnight. Low -7C. Wind chill -13C overnight.
Saturday..sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 5C. Wind chill -10C in the morning.
Saturday night..clear. Low 2C.
Sunday..sunny. High 14C.
Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 6C.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 15C.
Monday night..showers. Low 4C.