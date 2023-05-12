Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, May 12, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Low 14.

Saturday..clearing. Wind becoming east 30 km/h in the morning. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 9 or very high.

Saturday night..clear. Low 7.

Sunday..sunny. High 19.

Sunday night..clear. Low plus 5.

Monday..sunny. High 27.

Monday night..clear. Low 11.

Tuesday..sunny. High 20.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Wednesday..sunny. High 20.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 8.

Thursday..sunny. High 27.