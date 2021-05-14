Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, May 14, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. High 22 C.
Tonight..clear. Low 6 C.
Saturday..sunny. Wind becoming south 30 km/h in the afternoon then light late in the afternoon. High 23 C.
Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 10 C.
Sunday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 21 C.
Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 11 C.
Monday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 20 C.
Monday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 11 C.
Tuesday..sunny. High 21 C.
Tuesday night..clear. Low 11 C.
Wednesday..sunny. High 23 C.