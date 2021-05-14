Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, May 14, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. High 22 C.

Tonight..clear. Low 6 C.

Saturday..sunny. Wind becoming south 30 km/h in the afternoon then light late in the afternoon. High 23 C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 10 C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 21 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 11 C.

Monday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 20 C.

Monday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 11 C.

Tuesday..sunny. High 21 C.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 11 C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 23 C.