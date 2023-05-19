Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, May 19, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late this morning then 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 26. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h overnight. Low 14.

Saturday..showers ending near noon then clearing. Wind becoming west 30 km/h in the morning. High 17. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday night..clear. Low 11.

Sunday..sunny. High 23.

Sunday night..clear. Low 11.

Monday..sunny. High 21.

Monday night..clear. Low 12.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.