Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, May 20, 2022
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 60 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 80 near noon. High 30 C. Humidex 38 C.
Tonight..partly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low 22 C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. A risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 30 km/h. High 28 C. Humidex 35 C.
Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 15 C.
Sunday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 19 C.
Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 8 C.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18 C.
Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 8 C.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20 C.
Tuesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 12 C.
Wednesday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain. High 20 C.
Wednesday night..periods of rain. Low 14 C.
Thursday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 21 C.