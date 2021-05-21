Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, May 21, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 31 except 24 near Lake Erie. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..a few clouds. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 19.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 30. Humidex 32. UV index 9 or very high.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.