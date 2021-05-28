Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, May 28, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..periods of rain. Wind northeast 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 11 C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 50 gusting to 70 then diminishing to 30 gusting to 50 late this evening. Temperature steady near 8 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. A 60 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. Wind northeast 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 15 C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 6 C.

Sunday..sunny. High 18 C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 8 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C.

Monday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 13 C.

Tuesday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 14 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25 C.