Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, May 28, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..periods of rain. Wind northeast 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 11 C.
Tonight..mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 50 gusting to 70 then diminishing to 30 gusting to 50 late this evening. Temperature steady near 8 C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. A 60 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. Wind northeast 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 15 C.
Saturday night..clear. Low 6 C.
Sunday..sunny. High 18 C.
Sunday night..clear. Low 8 C.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C.
Monday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 13 C.
Tuesday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 14 C.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25 C.