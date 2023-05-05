Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, May 5, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18 except 10 near Lake Erie. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight..partly cloudy. Becoming clear near midnight. Low 6.
Saturday..mainly sunny. High 19 except 12 near Lake Erie. UV index 7 or high.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 9.
Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20.
Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 10.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.
Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 13.
Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 18.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.
Wednesday night..clear. Low 10.
Thursday..sunny. High 20.