Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, May 7, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. A few showers beginning late this afternoon. A risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h this afternoon then light late this afternoon. High 11 C.
Tonight..a few showers ending late this evening then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. A risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 late this evening. Low 5 C.
Saturday..mainly cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light late in the morning. High 14 C.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 5 C.
Sunday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 11 C.
Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 6 C.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14 C.
Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 4 C.
Tuesday..sunny. High 14 C.
Tuesday night..clear. Low 5 C.
Wednesday..sunny. High 16 C.