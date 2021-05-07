Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, May 7, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. A few showers beginning late this afternoon. A risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h this afternoon then light late this afternoon. High 11 C.

Tonight..a few showers ending late this evening then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. A risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 late this evening. Low 5 C.

Saturday..mainly cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light late in the morning. High 14 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 5 C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 11 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 6 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 4 C.

Tuesday..sunny. High 14 C.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 5 C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 16 C.