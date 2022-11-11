Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, November 11, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..increasing cloudiness. Periods of rain beginning late this morning. High 16. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Low plus 1.

Saturday..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High 7. UV index 1 or low.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 4.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Tuesday..cloudy. High plus 3.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.