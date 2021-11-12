Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, November 12, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 10. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..a few rain showers ending this evening then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers changing to 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 1.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers changing to 30 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 6. UV index 2 or low.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 1.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 5.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 7.