Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, November 13, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers this morning. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 8C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Clearing before morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low -5C. Wind chill -8C overnight.

Saturday..mainly sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h near noon. High 7C. Wind chill -7C in the morning.

Saturday night..periods of rain. Low 6C.

Sunday..periods of rain. Windy. High 16C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 70 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Windy. Low 1C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Windy. High 6C.

Monday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low 0C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low -3C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4C.