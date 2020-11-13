Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, November 13, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..mainly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers this morning. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 8C.
Tonight..partly cloudy. Clearing before morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low -5C. Wind chill -8C overnight.
Saturday..mainly sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h near noon. High 7C. Wind chill -7C in the morning.
Saturday night..periods of rain. Low 6C.
Sunday..periods of rain. Windy. High 16C.
Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 70 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Windy. Low 1C.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Windy. High 6C.
Monday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low 0C.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4C.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low -3C.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4C.