Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, November 18, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries changing to 70 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 13 overnight.

Saturday..mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill near minus 14. UV index 1 or low.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Sunday..sunny. High minus 1.

Sunday night..clear. Low minus 4.

Monday..sunny. High plus 5.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 5.