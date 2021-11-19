Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, November 19, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Low plus 1.

Saturday..mainly cloudy. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then light late in the afternoon. Temperature steady near 6. UV index 2 or low.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low plus 3.

Sunday..periods of rain. High 6.

Sunday night..periods of rain. Low zero.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 3.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 6.