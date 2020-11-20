Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, November 20, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 19C.

Tonight..increasing cloudiness late this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 20 this evening then light overnight. Low 3C.

Saturday..cloudy. Wind becoming east 20 km/h in the morning. High 6C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 3C.

Sunday..periods of rain. High 5C.

Sunday night..periods of rain. Low 1C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 5C.

Monday night..clear. Low -3C.

Tuesday..increasing cloudiness. High 3C.

Tuesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low 1C.

Wednesday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 6C.