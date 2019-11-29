Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, November 29, 2019

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. High 2C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -2C. Wind chill -5C overnight.

Saturday..mainly cloudy. A 40% chance of flurries or rain showers late in the morning and early afternoon then a 40% chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High 3C. Wind chill -5C in the morning.

Saturday night..periods of rain. Low 1C.

Sunday..periods of rain. Windy. High 5C.

Sunday night..periods of rain or snow. Low 0C.

Monday..cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. High 3C.

Monday night..clear. Low -3C.

Tuesday..sunny. High 2C.