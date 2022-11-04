Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, November 4, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 20. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..a few clouds. Wind south 20 km/h. Low 16.

Saturday..sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h increasing to 40 gusting to 60 late in the morning. High 22. UV index 4 or moderate.

Saturday night..showers. Windy. Low 9.

Sunday..sunny. High 18.

Sunday night..clear. Low plus 5.

Monday..sunny. High 17.

Monday night..clear. Low plus 1.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 16.