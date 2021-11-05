Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, November 5, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 9. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..clear. Low minus 1.

Saturday..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High 9. UV index 3 or moderate.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 4.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 11.