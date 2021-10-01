Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, October 1, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. High 22 C.
Tonight..clear. Low 11 C.
Saturday..sunny. High 25 C. Humidex 28 C.
Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 16 C.
Sunday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C.
Sunday night..periods of rain. Low 14 C.
Monday..periods of rain. High 20 C.
Monday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 13 C.
Tuesday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 21 C.
Tuesday night..cloudy. Low 13 C.
Wednesday..cloudy. High 22 C.
Wednesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 13 C.
Thursday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 21 C.