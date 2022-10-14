Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, October 14, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming south 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon. High 15. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning overnight. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming southwest 20 late this evening then increasing to 40 gusting to 70 before morning. Low 8.

Saturday..showers ending in the morning then mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming west 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.

Saturday night..clearing. Low plus 2.

Sunday..increasing cloudiness. High 13.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low plus 5.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 3.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low plus 4.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 4.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.