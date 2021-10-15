Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, October 15, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Showers at times heavy beginning this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. High 20. Humidex 25. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..showers at times heavy with risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 overnight. Low 10.

Saturday..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.

Sunday night..clear. Low 8.

Monday..sunny. High 19.

Monday night..clear. Low 9.

Tuesday..sunny. High 20.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 9.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 15.