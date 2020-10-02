Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, October 2, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 13C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Low plus 2C with a risk of frost.

Saturday..mainly sunny. High 14C.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 6C.

Sunday..showers. High 13C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 4C.

Monday..sunny. High 15C.

Monday night..clear. Low 8C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 18C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 12C.