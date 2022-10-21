Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, October 21, 2022
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight..clear. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light before morning. Low 11.
Saturday..sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 21. UV index 4 or moderate.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 9.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.
Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.
Monday night..cloudy. Low 10.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 9.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 15.
Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.
Thursday..sunny. High 15.