Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, October 28, 2022


Clearing this morning, then mainly sunny with a high of 14°C. 

Tonight will be clear with some fog patches developing overnight and going down to a low plus 1°with risk of frost.

Sunny on Saturday, with a high 16°C.

Saturday night will be clear and a low plus 5°C.

Cloudy on Sunday with a high 15°C.

Sunday night will be cloudy as well with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low 12°C.

Cloudy again on Monday with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high 16°C.

