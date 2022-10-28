Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, October 28, 2022
Clearing this morning, then mainly sunny with a high of 14°C.
Tonight will be clear with some fog patches developing overnight and going down to a low plus 1°C with risk of frost.
Sunny on Saturday, with a high 16°C.
Saturday night will be clear and a low plus 5°C.
Cloudy on Sunday with a high 15°C.
Sunday night will be cloudy as well with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low 12°C.
Cloudy again on Monday with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high 16°C.