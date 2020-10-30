Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, October 30, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Clearing near noon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this afternoon. High 7C.

Tonight..clear. Low -2C.

Saturday..sunny. Wind becoming south 30 km/h in the afternoon. High 9C. Wind chill -4C in the morning.

Saturday night..clear. Low 6C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 9C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Windy. Low 0C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 3C.

Tuesday..sunny. High 11C.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 5C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 15C.