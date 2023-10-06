iHeartRadio
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, October 6, 2023


The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 19 C.

Friday night..mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 8 C.

Saturday..cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of thunderstorms. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 14 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 7 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 7 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 7 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 8 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 10 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18 C.

