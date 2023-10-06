Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, October 6, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 19 C.
Friday night..mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 8 C.
Saturday..cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of thunderstorms. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 14 C.
Saturday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 7 C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.
Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 7 C.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14 C.
Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 7 C.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14 C.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 8 C.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17 C.
Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 10 C.
Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18 C.