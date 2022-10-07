Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, October 7, 2022
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 12. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tonight..clearing. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 1 with risk of frost.
Saturday..increasing cloudiness early in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.
Saturday night..clear. Low 6.
Sunday..sunny. High 17.
Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 9.
Monday..sunny. High 18.
Monday night..clear. Low 8.
Tuesday..sunny. High 20.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20.
Wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 11.
Thursday..cloudy. High 16.