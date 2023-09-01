Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, September 1, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Friday..sunny. High 25 C. Humidex 27 C.

Friday night..a few clouds. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 14 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 28 C. Humidex 32 C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 20 C.

Sunday..sunny. High 32 C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 20 C.

Monday..sunny. High 31 C.

Monday night..clear. Low 21 C.

Tuesday..sunny. High 32 C.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 21 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 31 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 C.

Thursday..sunny. High 26 C.