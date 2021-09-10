Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, September 10, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness early this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..a few clouds. Low 14.

Saturday..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 7 or high.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 17.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.