Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, September 11, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny this morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this morning. High 21C.

Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 14C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h in the morning. High 24C. Humidex 30C.

Saturday night..showers. Low 19C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 24C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 13C.

Monday..sunny. High 20C.

Monday night..clear. Low 9C.

Tuesday..sunny. High 22.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 12C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25C.