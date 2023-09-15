Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, September 15, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 22. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..clearing this evening. Fog patches developing before morning. Low 7.

Saturday..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 6 or high.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 15.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.