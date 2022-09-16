Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, September 16, 2022
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..mainly sunny. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight..clear. Low 16.
Saturday..sunny. Wind becoming south 30 km/h early in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 7 or high.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 29.
Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 18.
Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 28.
Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 33.
Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.
Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.