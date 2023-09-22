Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, September 22, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late this afternoon. High 25 C. Humidex 29 C.

Friday night..clear. Fog patches developing before morning. Low 13 C.

Saturday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late in the morning. High 23 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 14 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22 C.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 14 C.

Monday..cloudy. High 21 C.

Monday night..cloudy. Low 13 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low 12 C.

Wednesday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 19 C.