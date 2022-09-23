Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, September 23, 2022
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight..a few clouds. Low 8.
Saturday..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.
Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.
Sunday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 18.
Sunday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Low 13.
Monday..showers. High 16.
Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 10.
Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 16.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 6.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.
Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.
Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.