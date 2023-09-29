Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, September 29, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Today..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight..partly cloudy. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 13.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. Clearing near noon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 6 or high.
Saturday night..clear. Low 14.
Sunday..sunny. High 25.
Sunday night..clear. Low 14.
Monday..sunny. High 26.
Monday night..clear. Low 14.
Tuesday..sunny. High 26.
Tuesday night..clear. Low 15.
Wednesday..sunny. High 27.
Wednesday night..clear. Low 16.
Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.