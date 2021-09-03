Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, September 3, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low 13.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.