Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, September 30, 2022


The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 19. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..clear. Low 9.

Saturday..sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 20. UV index 6 or high.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 8.

Sunday..sunny. High 17.

Sunday night..clear. Low plus 5.

Monday..Sunny. High 18.

Monday night..clear. Low plus 5.

Tuesday..sunny. High 19.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 7.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 16.

