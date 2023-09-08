Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, September 8, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. High 22 but feeling like 26 with the humidex.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with another 30 per cent chance of showers before morning and going down to a low 11.

Mainly cloudy on Saturday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning and a high 24.

Sunday we'll have a mix of sun and cloud with a high 23.

And sunny on Monday with a high of 24.