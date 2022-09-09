iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, September 9, 2022

AM800-News-Weather-Sunny-Water-Sun-Day-Bird-ZB6 Photo by Zander Broeckel

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 28 C. Humidex 33 C.

Tonight..Clear. Low 18 C.

Saturday..Mainly sunny. Wind becoming south 30 km/h in the morning. High 29 C. Humidex 36 C.

Saturday night..Cloudy periods with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.

Sunday..A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.

Sunday night..Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Monday..Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.

Monday night..Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Low 15 C.

Tuesday..Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.

Tuesday night..Cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 15 C.

Wednesday..A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.

Wednesday night..Cloudy periods. Low 16 C.

Thursday..A mix of sun and cloud. high 26.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE