Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, September 9, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 28 C. Humidex 33 C.

Tonight..Clear. Low 18 C.

Saturday..Mainly sunny. Wind becoming south 30 km/h in the morning. High 29 C. Humidex 36 C.

Saturday night..Cloudy periods with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.

Sunday..A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.

Sunday night..Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Monday..Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.

Monday night..Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Low 15 C.

Tuesday..Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.

Tuesday night..Cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 15 C.

Wednesday..A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.

Wednesday night..Cloudy periods. Low 16 C.

Thursday..A mix of sun and cloud. high 26.