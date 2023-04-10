Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, April 10, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 18. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..clear. Low plus 4.

Tuesday..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h in the morning. High 22. UV index 7 or high.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 14.

Wednesday..sunny. High 26.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 15.

Thursday..sunny. High 26.

Thursday night..clear. Low 11.

Friday..sunny. High 26.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 14.