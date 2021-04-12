Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, April 12, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 17 C.
Tonight..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening then partly cloudy. Low 6 C.
Tuesday..mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 17 C.
Tuesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 4 C.
Wednesday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 13 C.
Wednesday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 6 C.
Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15 C.
Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 4 C.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16 C.
Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 4 C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14 C.