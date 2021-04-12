Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, April 12, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 17 C.

Tonight..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening then partly cloudy. Low 6 C.

Tuesday..mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 17 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 4 C.

Wednesday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 13 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 6 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 4 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 4 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14 C.