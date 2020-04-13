Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, April 13, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..periods of rain and a risk of a thunderstorm this morning but ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then west 50 gusting to 70 near noon. High 15C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Clearing before morning. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 overnight. Low -2C. Wind chill -8C.

Tuesday..increasing cloudiness in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 5C. Wind chill -8C in the morning.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low -5C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 5C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low -2C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low -2C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9C.