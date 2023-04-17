Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, April 17, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 30 percent chance of rain showers early this morning. A few rain showers and wet flurries beginning this morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near 6. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..a few rain showers and wet flurries ending this evening then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 30 km/h. Temperature steady near plus 3.

Tuesday..cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h. High 9. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tuesday night..clear. Low minus 3.

Wednesday..sunny. High 14.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low plus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8.