Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, April 18, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A Weather Advisory has been issued

Today..Increasing cloudiness. Rain or snow beginning this morning then changing to snow at times heavy late this morning. Local snowfall amount 5 cm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High 5 C.

Tonight..Snow ending early this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries changing to 40 percent chance of flurries near midnight. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near midnight. Low 1 C.

Tuesday....Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of flurries changing to 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries near noon. Wind west 20 km/h becoming northwest 40 gusting to 70 in the morning. High 5 C.

Tuesday night..Clear. Low -2 C.

Wednesday..Increasing cloudiness. High 9 C.

Wednesday night..Periods of rain. Low 8 C.

Thursday...Periods of rain. High 19 C.

Thursday night..Clear. Low 7 C.

Friday...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 14 C.

Friday night..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 11 C.

Saturday..A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Saturday night..Cloudy periods. Low 16 C.