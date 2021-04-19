Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, April 19, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning and a 60 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 early this afternoon. High 19 C.

Tonight..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 5 C.

Tuesday..cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of snow or rain late in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. High 7 C.

Tuesday night..periods of snow or rain. Low 0 C.

Wednesday..flurries or rain showers. High 5 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low -1 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11 C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 3 C.

Friday..sunny. High 15 C.

Friday night..periods of rain. Low 7 C.

Saturday..periods of rain. High 12 C.